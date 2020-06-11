Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: MU, XOM, BAC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total volume of 133,144 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.2% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 30,765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 117,986 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 9,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 951,900 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 383,875 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 38.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 84.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring June 12, 2020, with 14,155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

