Notable Thursday Option Activity: MU, PARR, IDXX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total volume of 125,825 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 85.3% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 13,437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Par Pacific Holdings Inc (Symbol: PARR) options are showing a volume of 2,033 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 203,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.6% of PARR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 246,195 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 1,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,800 underlying shares of PARR. Below is a chart showing PARR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: IDXX) options are showing a volume of 3,583 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 358,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.5% of IDXX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 434,080 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 707 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,700 underlying shares of IDXX. Below is a chart showing IDXX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

