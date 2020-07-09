Notable Thursday Option Activity: MU, CVS, AXP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total volume of 104,054 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.9% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 10, 2020, with 10,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 38,693 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike put option expiring July 10, 2020, with 2,971 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,100 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 27,392 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring July 10, 2020, with 3,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,600 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MU options, CVS options, or AXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

