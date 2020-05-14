Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: MTCH, OPK, MA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH), where a total volume of 16,225 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring May 22, 2020, with 1,971 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,100 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

OPKO Health Inc (Symbol: OPK) saw options trading volume of 96,675 contracts, representing approximately 9.7 million underlying shares or approximately 70.7% of OPK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 48,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares of OPK. Below is a chart showing OPK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 34,708 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 65.3% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $277.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 6,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 630,200 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $277.50 strike highlighted in orange:

