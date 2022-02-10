Notable Thursday Option Activity: MSFT, NFLX, MLM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total volume of 257,668 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 25.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.3% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring February 11, 2022, with 17,713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 74,800 contracts, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring February 11, 2022, with 3,132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,200 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM) options are showing a volume of 2,578 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 257,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of MLM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 563,625 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 889 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,900 underlying shares of MLM. Below is a chart showing MLM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, NFLX options, or MLM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

