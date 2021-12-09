Notable Thursday Option Activity: MSFT, MLM, LH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total of 164,529 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 16.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.2% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 26.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring December 10, 2021, with 21,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM) options are showing a volume of 1,596 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 159,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of MLM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 264,135 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of MLM. Below is a chart showing MLM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

And Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Symbol: LH) saw options trading volume of 3,266 contracts, representing approximately 326,600 underlying shares or approximately 58.6% of LH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 557,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,100 underlying shares of LH. Below is a chart showing LH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, MLM options, or LH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

