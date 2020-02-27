Markets
MSFT

Notable Thursday Option Activity: MSFT, FL, ESTC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total of 490,860 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 49.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 119.7% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 41.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring February 28, 2020, with 19,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL) options are showing a volume of 29,844 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 118.1% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring February 28, 2020, with 15,785 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Elastic NV (Symbol: ESTC) options are showing a volume of 11,787 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.3% of ESTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 4,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,100 underlying shares of ESTC. Below is a chart showing ESTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, FL options, or ESTC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MSFT FL ESTC

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular