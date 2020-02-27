Notable Thursday Option Activity: MSFT, FL, ESTC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total of 490,860 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 49.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 119.7% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 41.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring February 28, 2020, with 19,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL) options are showing a volume of 29,844 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 118.1% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring February 28, 2020, with 15,785 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

And Elastic NV (Symbol: ESTC) options are showing a volume of 11,787 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.3% of ESTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 4,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,100 underlying shares of ESTC. Below is a chart showing ESTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

