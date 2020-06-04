Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: MS, SRG, ERI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), where a total volume of 86,202 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.6% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring October 16, 2020, with 25,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Seritage Growth Properties (Symbol: SRG) saw options trading volume of 10,203 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 69.2% of SRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 4,780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 478,000 underlying shares of SRG. Below is a chart showing SRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eldorado Resorts Inc (Symbol: ERI) options are showing a volume of 59,382 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.2% of ERI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 05, 2020, with 8,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 863,800 underlying shares of ERI. Below is a chart showing ERI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

