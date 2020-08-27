Notable Thursday Option Activity: MS, DE, SWKS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), where a total of 33,828 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.3% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 5,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 556,100 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 8,131 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 813,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 451 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,100 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) options are showing a volume of 7,448 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 744,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring August 28, 2020, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

