Notable Thursday Option Activity: MRVL, COP, FSLY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL), where a total of 53,132 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.9% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43.50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 23,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43.50 strike highlighted in orange:
ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) options are showing a volume of 30,799 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring December 02, 2022, with 2,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,000 underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY) saw options trading volume of 14,392 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,300 underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
