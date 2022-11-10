Notable Thursday Option Activity: MRTX, BGS, GTLS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: MRTX), where a total of 7,360 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 736,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 100.1% of MRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 734,945 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 3,644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 364,400 underlying shares of MRTX. Below is a chart showing MRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS) saw options trading volume of 10,651 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 94.9% of BGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,800 underlying shares of BGS. Below is a chart showing BGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chart Industries Inc (Symbol: GTLS) saw options trading volume of 5,475 contracts, representing approximately 547,500 underlying shares or approximately 94.7% of GTLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 578,370 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,000 underlying shares of GTLS. Below is a chart showing GTLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
