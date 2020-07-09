Notable Thursday Option Activity: MRNA, SABR, AVGO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total of 105,081 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.6% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring July 10, 2020, with 17,803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Sabre Corp (Symbol: SABR) options are showing a volume of 45,775 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66% of SABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 31,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of SABR. Below is a chart showing SABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 15,919 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 61% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 2,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,000 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

