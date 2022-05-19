Notable Thursday Option Activity: MRNA, IBM, AMAT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total of 39,841 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.7% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,500 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 28,422 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,343 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,300 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 38,204 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,100 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, IBM options, or AMAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

