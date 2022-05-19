Notable Thursday Option Activity: MRNA, IBM, AMAT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total of 39,841 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.7% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,500 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 28,422 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,343 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,300 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 38,204 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,100 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, IBM options, or AMAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.