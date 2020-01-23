Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: MPC, ETFC, STX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC), where a total volume of 30,573 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.6% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 10,835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Etrade Financial Corporation (Symbol: ETFC) options are showing a volume of 11,762 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.5% of ETFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44.50 strike put option expiring January 24, 2020, with 1,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,000 underlying shares of ETFC. Below is a chart showing ETFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Seagate Technology plc (Symbol: STX) options are showing a volume of 9,721 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 972,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 31, 2020, with 1,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,400 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

