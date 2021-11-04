Notable Thursday Option Activity: MPC, DG, PWR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC), where a total of 39,219 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.9% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 21,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) saw options trading volume of 6,910 contracts, representing approximately 691,000 underlying shares or approximately 65.2% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 889 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,900 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

And Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR) saw options trading volume of 5,853 contracts, representing approximately 585,300 underlying shares or approximately 64% of PWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 914,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,500 underlying shares of PWR. Below is a chart showing PWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MPC options, DG options, or PWR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.