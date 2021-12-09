Notable Thursday Option Activity: MP, UPLD, PFSI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP), where a total volume of 23,141 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 95.7% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 7,621 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 762,100 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Upland Software Inc (Symbol: UPLD) saw options trading volume of 4,268 contracts, representing approximately 426,800 underlying shares or approximately 92.5% of UPLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 461,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,100 underlying shares of UPLD. Below is a chart showing UPLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI) options are showing a volume of 5,999 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 599,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.2% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 695,710 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 5,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,300 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

