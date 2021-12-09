Notable Thursday Option Activity: MP, UPLD, PFSI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP), where a total volume of 23,141 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 95.7% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 7,621 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 762,100 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Upland Software Inc (Symbol: UPLD) saw options trading volume of 4,268 contracts, representing approximately 426,800 underlying shares or approximately 92.5% of UPLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 461,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,100 underlying shares of UPLD. Below is a chart showing UPLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI) options are showing a volume of 5,999 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 599,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.2% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 695,710 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 5,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,300 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MP options, UPLD options, or PFSI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.