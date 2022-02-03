Notable Thursday Option Activity: MP, PINS, MSTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP), where a total of 46,627 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 189.3% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 5,736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 573,600 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) saw options trading volume of 231,166 contracts, representing approximately 23.1 million underlying shares or approximately 183.3% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring February 04, 2022, with 15,452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 8,525 contracts, representing approximately 852,500 underlying shares or approximately 128.8% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 661,945 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring February 04, 2022, with 792 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,200 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

