Notable Thursday Option Activity: MOS, BDX, SBUX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS), where a total volume of 24,150 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.5% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 7,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 743,200 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX) options are showing a volume of 7,161 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 716,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of BDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,100 underlying shares of BDX. Below is a chart showing BDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 51,414 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 22, 2020, with 5,663 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 566,300 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

