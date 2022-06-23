Notable Thursday Option Activity: MOS, AON, UNH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS), where a total of 41,025 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.5% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 7,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 701,000 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Aon plc (Symbol: AON) options are showing a volume of 5,013 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 501,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of AON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 4,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,500 underlying shares of AON. Below is a chart showing AON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 14,880 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring July 29, 2022, with 980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,000 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MOS options, AON options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.