Notable Thursday Option Activity: MOS, AON, UNH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS), where a total of 41,025 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.5% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 7,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 701,000 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Aon plc (Symbol: AON) options are showing a volume of 5,013 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 501,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of AON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 4,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,500 underlying shares of AON. Below is a chart showing AON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 14,880 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring July 29, 2022, with 980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,000 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

