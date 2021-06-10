Notable Thursday Option Activity: MO, AMC, ABBV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO), where a total of 30,993 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.1% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,200 underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) options are showing a volume of 1.4 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 144.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 304.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring June 11, 2021, with 68,295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 33,546 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $117 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 7,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 751,300 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $117 strike highlighted in orange:

