Notable Thursday Option Activity: MNST, FDX, TTWO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Monster Beverage Corp (Symbol: MNST), where a total volume of 19,542 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.4% of MNST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 10,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MNST. Below is a chart showing MNST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 18,829 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 74.1% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring November 08, 2019, with 2,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,600 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 8,427 contracts, representing approximately 842,700 underlying shares or approximately 74% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $108 strike put option expiring November 08, 2019, with 795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,500 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $108 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MNST options, FDX options, or TTWO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

