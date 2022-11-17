Notable Thursday Option Activity: MNRL, CINC, TH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Brigham Minerals Inc (Symbol: MNRL), where a total volume of 7,738 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 773,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 167.2% of MNRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 462,815 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 3,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,200 underlying shares of MNRL. Below is a chart showing MNRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Cincor Pharma Inc (Symbol: CINC) options are showing a volume of 5,019 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 501,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 161.7% of CINC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 310,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,600 underlying shares of CINC. Below is a chart showing CINC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Target Hospitality Corp (Symbol: TH) saw options trading volume of 8,458 contracts, representing approximately 845,800 underlying shares or approximately 131.9% of TH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 641,215 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of TH. Below is a chart showing TH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MNRL options, CINC options, or TH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
