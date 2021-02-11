Notable Thursday Option Activity: MNR, HCC, FSLY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (Symbol: MNR), where a total volume of 2,897 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 289,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.3% of MNR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 575,530 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,100 underlying shares of MNR. Below is a chart showing MNR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Warrior Met Coal Inc (Symbol: HCC) options are showing a volume of 2,877 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 287,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of HCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 587,265 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,100 underlying shares of HCC. Below is a chart showing HCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY) saw options trading volume of 22,985 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring February 12, 2021, with 1,739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,900 underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MNR options, HCC options, or FSLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

