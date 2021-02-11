Markets
MNR

Notable Thursday Option Activity: MNR, HCC, FSLY

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (Symbol: MNR), where a total volume of 2,897 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 289,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.3% of MNR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 575,530 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,100 underlying shares of MNR. Below is a chart showing MNR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Warrior Met Coal Inc (Symbol: HCC) options are showing a volume of 2,877 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 287,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of HCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 587,265 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,100 underlying shares of HCC. Below is a chart showing HCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY) saw options trading volume of 22,985 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring February 12, 2021, with 1,739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,900 underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MNR options, HCC options, or FSLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MNR HCC FSLY

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest