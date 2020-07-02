Notable Thursday Option Activity: MMM, THRM, AXDX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), where a total volume of 15,311 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.6% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 4,358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 435,800 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Gentherm Inc (Symbol: THRM) options are showing a volume of 776 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 77,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of THRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 156,290 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,700 underlying shares of THRM. Below is a chart showing THRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (Symbol: AXDX) saw options trading volume of 3,380 contracts, representing approximately 338,000 underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of AXDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 692,590 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,700 underlying shares of AXDX. Below is a chart showing AXDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MMM options, THRM options, or AXDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

