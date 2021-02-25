Notable Thursday Option Activity: MMM, CHTR, NSC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), where a total volume of 20,691 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 3,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,900 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) options are showing a volume of 6,251 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 625,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

And Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) saw options trading volume of 5,324 contracts, representing approximately 532,400 underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of NSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,300 underlying shares of NSC. Below is a chart showing NSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MMM options, CHTR options, or NSC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.