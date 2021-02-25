Markets
MMM

Notable Thursday Option Activity: MMM, CHTR, NSC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), where a total volume of 20,691 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 3,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,900 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) options are showing a volume of 6,251 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 625,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) saw options trading volume of 5,324 contracts, representing approximately 532,400 underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of NSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,300 underlying shares of NSC. Below is a chart showing NSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MMM options, CHTR options, or NSC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MMM CHTR NSC

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest