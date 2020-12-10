Notable Thursday Option Activity: MLM, CR, IMAX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM), where a total volume of 2,072 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 207,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.1% of MLM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 422,065 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,700 underlying shares of MLM. Below is a chart showing MLM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Crane Co. (Symbol: CR) saw options trading volume of 2,081 contracts, representing approximately 208,100 underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of CR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 427,250 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 914 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,400 underlying shares of CR. Below is a chart showing CR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And IMAX Corp. (Symbol: IMAX) options are showing a volume of 3,528 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 352,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of IMAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 731,560 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 2,818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,800 underlying shares of IMAX. Below is a chart showing IMAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MLM options, CR options, or IMAX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.