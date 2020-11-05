Notable Thursday Option Activity: MGNI, BAC, AYX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Magnite Inc (Symbol: MGNI), where a total of 13,860 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.7% of MGNI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 5,281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 528,100 underlying shares of MGNI. Below is a chart showing MGNI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 341,732 contracts, representing approximately 34.2 million underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 62.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 25,322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alteryx Inc (Symbol: AYX) saw options trading volume of 6,777 contracts, representing approximately 677,700 underlying shares or approximately 54.4% of AYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,000 underlying shares of AYX. Below is a chart showing AYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MGNI options, BAC options, or AYX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

