Notable Thursday Option Activity: META, CHTR, MSFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total volume of 456,511 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 45.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 201.9% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring September 02, 2022, with 36,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) saw options trading volume of 15,250 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 149.8% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $635 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,000 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $635 strike highlighted in orange:
And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 264,679 contracts, representing approximately 26.5 million underlying shares or approximately 129.3% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring September 02, 2022, with 19,746 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for META options, CHTR options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.