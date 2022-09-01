Notable Thursday Option Activity: META, CHTR, MSFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total volume of 456,511 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 45.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 201.9% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring September 02, 2022, with 36,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) saw options trading volume of 15,250 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 149.8% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $635 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,000 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $635 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 264,679 contracts, representing approximately 26.5 million underlying shares or approximately 129.3% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring September 02, 2022, with 19,746 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for META options, CHTR options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.