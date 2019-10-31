Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: MET, XLNX, GS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET), where a total volume of 26,707 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66% of MET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 10,277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MET. Below is a chart showing MET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX) options are showing a volume of 22,307 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.2% of XLNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,100 underlying shares of XLNX. Below is a chart showing XLNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 15,399 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 57.8% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring November 01, 2019, with 1,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,000 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

