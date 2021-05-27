Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: MDT, LLY, ALB

BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT), where a total volume of 18,492 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.9% of MDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $126 strike call option expiring May 28, 2021, with 2,659 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,900 underlying shares of MDT. Below is a chart showing MDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $126 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 11,552 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,564 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,400 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 4,001 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 400,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 940,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,500 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

