Notable Thursday Option Activity: MDB, TXN, AOSL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total volume of 7,944 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 794,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.4% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 1,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,700 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) options are showing a volume of 23,597 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 10,315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. (Symbol: AOSL) options are showing a volume of 3,136 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 313,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of AOSL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 715,030 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,200 underlying shares of AOSL. Below is a chart showing AOSL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MDB options, TXN options, or AOSL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

