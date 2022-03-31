Notable Thursday Option Activity: MDB, TXN, AOSL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total volume of 7,944 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 794,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.4% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 1,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,700 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:
Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) options are showing a volume of 23,597 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 10,315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. (Symbol: AOSL) options are showing a volume of 3,136 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 313,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of AOSL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 715,030 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,200 underlying shares of AOSL. Below is a chart showing AOSL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MDB options, TXN options, or AOSL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.