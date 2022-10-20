Notable Thursday Option Activity: MDB, GFF, TMDX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total volume of 10,821 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.8% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,400 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Griffon Corp. (Symbol: GFF) options are showing a volume of 1,999 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 199,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.4% of GFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 360,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of GFF. Below is a chart showing GFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And TransMedics Group Inc (Symbol: TMDX) options are showing a volume of 1,853 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 185,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of TMDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 336,785 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 934 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,400 underlying shares of TMDX. Below is a chart showing TMDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MDB options, GFF options, or TMDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

