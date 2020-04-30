Markets
MDB

Notable Thursday Option Activity: MDB, CASA, GILD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total volume of 5,609 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 560,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.3% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 914,835 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring May 01, 2020, with 2,789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,900 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Casa Systems Inc (Symbol: CASA) options are showing a volume of 2,292 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 229,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60% of CASA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 381,820 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,200 underlying shares of CASA. Below is a chart showing CASA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) options are showing a volume of 153,820 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring May 01, 2020, with 11,582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MDB options, CASA options, or GILD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MDB CASA GILD

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular