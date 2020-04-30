Notable Thursday Option Activity: MDB, CASA, GILD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total volume of 5,609 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 560,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.3% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 914,835 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring May 01, 2020, with 2,789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,900 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Casa Systems Inc (Symbol: CASA) options are showing a volume of 2,292 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 229,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60% of CASA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 381,820 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,200 underlying shares of CASA. Below is a chart showing CASA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) options are showing a volume of 153,820 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring May 01, 2020, with 11,582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MDB options, CASA options, or GILD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

