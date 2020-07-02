Markets
MCD

Notable Thursday Option Activity: MCD, HALO, CAR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total volume of 17,279 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.9% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,100 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: HALO) options are showing a volume of 6,327 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 632,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of HALO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 2,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,300 underlying shares of HALO. Below is a chart showing HALO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) options are showing a volume of 27,581 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 2,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,700 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MCD options, HALO options, or CAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MCD HALO CAR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular