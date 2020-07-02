Notable Thursday Option Activity: MCD, HALO, CAR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total volume of 17,279 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.9% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,100 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: HALO) options are showing a volume of 6,327 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 632,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of HALO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 2,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,300 underlying shares of HALO. Below is a chart showing HALO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

And Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) options are showing a volume of 27,581 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 2,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,700 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MCD options, HALO options, or CAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

