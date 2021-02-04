Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: MCD, APD, MRK

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total of 15,882 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,500 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD) options are showing a volume of 5,466 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 546,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of APD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,400 underlying shares of APD. Below is a chart showing APD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) options are showing a volume of 42,816 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 4,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 473,700 underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

