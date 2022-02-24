Notable Thursday Option Activity: MBI, RKT, ACC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MBIA Inc. (Symbol: MBI), where a total of 4,753 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 475,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 104.6% of MBI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 454,260 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 3,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,000 underlying shares of MBI. Below is a chart showing MBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) options are showing a volume of 54,620 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.9% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 5,866 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 586,600 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Campus Communities Inc (Symbol: ACC) options are showing a volume of 10,499 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.2% of ACC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 5,455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 545,500 underlying shares of ACC. Below is a chart showing ACC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MBI options, RKT options, or ACC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

