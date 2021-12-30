Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: MBI, MRK, RUN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MBIA Inc. (Symbol: MBI), where a total of 1,809 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 180,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.4% of MBI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 338,745 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 645 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,500 underlying shares of MBI. Below is a chart showing MBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) options are showing a volume of 74,172 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 16,779 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) saw options trading volume of 34,794 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 10,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MBI options, MRK options, or RUN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

