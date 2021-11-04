Markets
MAXR

Notable Thursday Option Activity: MAXR, PINS, POWW

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Maxar Technologies Inc (Symbol: MAXR), where a total of 6,168 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 616,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 78% of MAXR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 790,615 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,700 underlying shares of MAXR. Below is a chart showing MAXR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) saw options trading volume of 141,923 contracts, representing approximately 14.2 million underlying shares or approximately 76.9% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike put option expiring November 12, 2021, with 6,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 610,900 underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And AMMO Inc (Symbol: POWW) saw options trading volume of 11,795 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 76.9% of POWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 5,372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 537,200 underlying shares of POWW. Below is a chart showing POWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MAXR options, PINS options, or POWW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MAXR PINS POWW

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular