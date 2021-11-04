Notable Thursday Option Activity: MAXR, PINS, POWW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Maxar Technologies Inc (Symbol: MAXR), where a total of 6,168 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 616,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 78% of MAXR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 790,615 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,700 underlying shares of MAXR. Below is a chart showing MAXR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) saw options trading volume of 141,923 contracts, representing approximately 14.2 million underlying shares or approximately 76.9% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike put option expiring November 12, 2021, with 6,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 610,900 underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

And AMMO Inc (Symbol: POWW) saw options trading volume of 11,795 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 76.9% of POWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 5,372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 537,200 underlying shares of POWW. Below is a chart showing POWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MAXR options, PINS options, or POWW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

