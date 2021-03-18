Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: MA, WFC, LYV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total volume of 27,361 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.5% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 6,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 657,000 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 183,328 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 9,474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 947,400 underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) options are showing a volume of 12,150 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 4,696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 469,600 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

