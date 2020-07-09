Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: MA, UNH, TGT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total volume of 18,642 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.9% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,900 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 14,789 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,100 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 18,742 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $121 strike call option expiring July 10, 2020, with 1,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,000 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $121 strike highlighted in orange:

