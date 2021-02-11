Notable Thursday Option Activity: MA, BKNG, GOOGL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total volume of 75,864 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 149.4% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $362.50 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 15,231 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $362.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 4,935 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 493,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 118.3% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 417,275 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2300 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,600 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 23,871 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 105.6% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2100 strike call option expiring February 12, 2021, with 1,377 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,700 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MA options, BKNG options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.