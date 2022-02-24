Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: M, NOW, ENPH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Macy's Inc (Symbol: M), where a total of 61,932 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.6% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 11,917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 8,388 contracts, representing approximately 838,800 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $620 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,400 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 17,990 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring March 04, 2022, with 741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,100 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for M options, NOW options, or ENPH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

