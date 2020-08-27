Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: LYV, BIIB, IBM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV), where a total volume of 9,447 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 944,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.4% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 2,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,700 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) saw options trading volume of 5,594 contracts, representing approximately 559,400 underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 817 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,700 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 16,427 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $124 strike put option expiring August 28, 2020, with 1,478 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,800 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $124 strike highlighted in orange:

