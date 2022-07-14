Notable Thursday Option Activity: LYFT, TNDM, WOOF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT), where a total volume of 67,966 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.2% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 25,385 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM) options are showing a volume of 4,337 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 433,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of TNDM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 819,680 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring August 05, 2022, with 2,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,000 underlying shares of TNDM. Below is a chart showing TNDM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Petco Health & Wellness Co Inc (Symbol: WOOF) saw options trading volume of 9,799 contracts, representing approximately 979,900 underlying shares or approximately 52% of WOOF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,100 underlying shares of WOOF. Below is a chart showing WOOF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LYFT options, TNDM options, or WOOF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.