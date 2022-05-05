Notable Thursday Option Activity: LYFT, BKI, IIPR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT), where a total volume of 286,551 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 28.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 251.7% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring May 13, 2022, with 28,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Black Knight Inc (Symbol: BKI) saw options trading volume of 35,257 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 196.7% of BKI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 16,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of BKI. Below is a chart showing BKI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) saw options trading volume of 7,096 contracts, representing approximately 709,600 underlying shares or approximately 178.8% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 396,815 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 3,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,700 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LYFT options, BKI options, or IIPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.