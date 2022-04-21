Notable Thursday Option Activity: LYB, TSCO, MTCH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB), where a total of 10,464 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59% of LYB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 8,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 812,600 underlying shares of LYB. Below is a chart showing LYB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) saw options trading volume of 6,029 contracts, representing approximately 602,900 underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of TSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,400 underlying shares of TSCO. Below is a chart showing TSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
And Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) saw options trading volume of 12,233 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring May 06, 2022, with 661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,100 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LYB options, TSCO options, or MTCH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
