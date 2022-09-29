Notable Thursday Option Activity: LVS, NAPA, CZR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total of 30,997 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.3% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 4,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,700 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:
Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (Symbol: NAPA) saw options trading volume of 3,107 contracts, representing approximately 310,700 underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of NAPA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 737,665 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 3,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,200 underlying shares of NAPA. Below is a chart showing NAPA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) options are showing a volume of 16,978 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 2,775 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,500 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LVS options, NAPA options, or CZR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
