Notable Thursday Option Activity: LVS, MIK, CBRL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total of 27,523 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.3% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 3,367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,700 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

Michaels Companies Inc (Symbol: MIK) saw options trading volume of 20,117 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of MIK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 6,919 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 691,900 underlying shares of MIK. Below is a chart showing MIK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Symbol: CBRL) options are showing a volume of 1,715 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 171,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of CBRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 376,430 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,000 underlying shares of CBRL. Below is a chart showing CBRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

