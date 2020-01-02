Notable Thursday Option Activity: LVS, ATVI, NOC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total volume of 18,502 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.5% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $71 strike call option expiring January 03, 2020, with 7,367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 736,700 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $71 strike highlighted in orange:

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) saw options trading volume of 26,483 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 8,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 807,900 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) options are showing a volume of 4,125 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 412,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 855,035 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $355 strike call option expiring January 03, 2020, with 386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,600 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $355 strike highlighted in orange:

