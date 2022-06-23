Notable Thursday Option Activity: LSXMK, RDUS, TGT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Liberty Media Corp (Symbol: LSXMK), where a total of 6,378 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 637,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.4% of LSXMK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 6,368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 636,800 underlying shares of LSXMK. Below is a chart showing LSXMK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Radius Health Inc (Symbol: RDUS) saw options trading volume of 6,773 contracts, representing approximately 677,300 underlying shares or approximately 58.8% of RDUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,700 underlying shares of RDUS. Below is a chart showing RDUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 43,989 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring June 24, 2022, with 8,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 809,500 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

